Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Revolution Medicines worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 144.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 308.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 43.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.84 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,770.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

