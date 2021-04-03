Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Vocera Communications worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $218,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $440,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.