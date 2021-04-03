Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Yext worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,570. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Truist dropped their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.