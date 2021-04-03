Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,494 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

