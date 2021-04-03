Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,762 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.98% of Kraton worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRA. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Kraton stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

