Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,073 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of Ultra Clean worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

