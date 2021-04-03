Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,097 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,021,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.