Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,253 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of NextGen Healthcare worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.