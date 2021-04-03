Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,608 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.