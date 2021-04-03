Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,626 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

