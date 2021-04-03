Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,399 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

