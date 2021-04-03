Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,092 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Lindsay worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth $5,697,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $247,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of LNN opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.17. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $173.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

