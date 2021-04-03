Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,483 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.82% of Columbus McKinnon worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

