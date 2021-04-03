Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.80% of OFG Bancorp worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.