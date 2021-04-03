Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.94% of Scholastic worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

