Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.14% of Capstead Mortgage worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $88,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

