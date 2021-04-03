Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Coty worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coty by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

