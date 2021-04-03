Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.99% of Seacor worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seacor by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 262,835 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seacor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CKH opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

