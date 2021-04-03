Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $135.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $115.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.14 million to $544.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.53 million to $550.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

