nOS Price Tops $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00327652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00781038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00090918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001517 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.