NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.19 and traded as high as C$11.68. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 221,247 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -114.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 55.97.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

