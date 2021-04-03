Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

