NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $293,702.49

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $293,702.49 and $934.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

