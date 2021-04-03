NuBits (USNBT) One Day Volume Tops $3,889.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, NuBits has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $3,889.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.