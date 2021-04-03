NuCypher (NU) Price Up 14.5% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $247.68 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,142,346,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

