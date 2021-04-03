Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $10,856.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

