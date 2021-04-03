NULS Market Capitalization Achieves $108.00 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and approximately $81.14 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.