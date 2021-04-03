Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 204,670 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Smartsheet worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,266 shares of company stock worth $23,230,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $65.36 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

