Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,108 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fidelity National Financial worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,187,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

