Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of TG Therapeutics worth $38,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

