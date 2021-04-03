Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,197 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of TriNet Group worth $39,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $79.40 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

