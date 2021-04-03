Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,406 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 214,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.