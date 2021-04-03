Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Science Applications International worth $40,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Science Applications International stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.