Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Kimco Realty worth $42,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

