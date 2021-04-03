Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Chemed worth $41,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.44. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $394.47 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.