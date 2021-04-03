Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,652 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $41,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

SRC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -543.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

