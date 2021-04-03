Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308,665 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $42,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

