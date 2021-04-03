Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Raymond James worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

RJF opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.