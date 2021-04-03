Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.71 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Federated Hermes worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.