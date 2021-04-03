Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.20 Million Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of HMS worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMSY opened at $36.98 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

