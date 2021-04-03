Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.05 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,899 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Alarm.com worth $39,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after buying an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

