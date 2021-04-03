Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $42.01 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Floor & Decor worth $42,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.