Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.34 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Sonos worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

