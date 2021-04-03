Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Tenet Healthcare worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -393.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

