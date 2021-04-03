Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 493,611 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of The Western Union worth $39,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.84.

NYSE WU opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.