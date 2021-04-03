Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,367 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Snap-on worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

