Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The New York Times worth $37,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,105,000 after buying an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after buying an additional 380,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after buying an additional 365,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

