Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Lithia Motors worth $40,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $398.55 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

