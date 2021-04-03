Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,863 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Signature Bank worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

