Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Aramark worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. Aramark has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

